Kingdom: the third season of the animated series will return in spring 2021

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many productions have suffered significant delays or in the worst case scenario have been postponed to a later date. After several months from the first wave of the infection, we finally see the situation unlock: the animated series of Kingdom he’s about to come back.

Given the state of emergency against the coronavirus infection issued by the Japanese government, on April 26 the producers of the animated series of Kingdom had announced a forced stop to the works. As a result, the airing of the fifth episode and all the remaining episodes of the third season had been postponed to an indefinite date. And after the apology from the author of Kingom, fans of the anime finally have good news. On the official website of Kingdom it was announced that the third season will resume in the spring of 2021.

The plot of the manga with a historical theme created by Yasuhisa Hara revolves around the story of Shin, a slave whose dream is to become a general of the kingdom of Qin. This work was first published in 2006 in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump magazine and according to reports from Hara could go up to 100 volumes. Kingdom has established itself as the king of the seinen and two animated series are drawn from the manga; the third will arrive during the spring season of 2021.