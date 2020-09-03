Entertainment

Kingdom: The author publishes an official statement of apology

September 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
Often the credibility of an author, as well as that of any famous person, is severely tested due to the bad weather of his personal life. The father of Kingdomrecently, he had to face a dusty controversy following a news published in the pages of a Japanese newspaper.

While the animated adaptation of Kingom has resumed the third season, after a few weeks of stop due to the New Coronavirus, Hara sensei is continuing undisturbed the publication of her manga with considerable popularity behind it. During the course of his career, the author has won numerous awards at the expense of titles such as ONE PIECE and The Attack of the Giants, a symptom of a particularly flourishing success in Japan. The paper counterpart of the same name, like the anime, collects annually large numbers of copies sold.

In recent days, however, Yasuhisa Hara he faced a new controversy after a Japanese magazine revealed in a piece of news that the sensei’s new crush is younger than him. In fact, Kingom’s dad has been inundated with similar rumors since March, when he divorced his ex-wife. To shut down any questions on the subject, Hara has published a statement in the past few hours in which he apologizes to all readers and his colleagues for disturbing them with the rumors that have started to circulate about him.

Fans immediately mobilized to his rescue through his twitter profile in which they expressed all their support for the sensei’s difficulties. And you, instead, what do you think of this situation? Let us know with a comment below.

