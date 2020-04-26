Kingdom season 3: the anime has been postponed for Coronavirus

Share it:

There is no peace for the animation industry. There are very few souls who for now continue undisturbed in their transmission. Among these is Kaguya-sama: Love is War, but the same cannot be said for another anime coming from the Weekly Young Jump stable, or Kingdom which is currently airing with the third season.

Kingdom's anime production committee has announced that there will be one stop starting from episode 5 of the third season because of the Coronavirus. Originally a continuation of the transmission was expected but the latest emergency decrees of the Japanese government have pushed the production to review the plans due to the delays in the roadmap.

For this Kingdom season 3 episode 4 will air on Sunday 26 April 2020 as expected, but from Sunday 3 May the anime will not be broadcast. The anime's official website and official Twitter page have stated that when there are secure broadcast dates, they will be disclosed through those channels. The new season had only started on April 5.

Another victim, therefore, in the panorama of the spring season of the souls that is likely to blow up even the summer and autumn of 2020. In addition, the first episode of Kingdom had been well received by fans.