Kingdom season 3 finally has an official release date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After years of waiting, fans of Yasuhisa Hara's opera will be able to see the characters of Kingdom. The anime will see its third season debut shortly and bring us back to the wars of China BC, in the so-called period of the fighting states. Here is the official release date revealed by the anime's Twitter account.

The third season of Kingdom will debut on April 5th on the NHK-G channel at 24.15, then in fact at 00:15 on 6 April. The news was consolidated by the new Kingdom trailer and the presentation of three unpublished character designs that you can see at the bottom of the news with Wu Fengming, Chu and Shirei.

Kingdom is a manga written by Yasuhisa Hara, in progress on Weekly Young Jump of the Shueisha publishing house since 26 January 2006. It is one of the most popular manga currently in progress in Japan, often conquering the top 3 of the best-selling series every year in the Oricon charts.

From Kingdom has already been drawn an anime, divided into two seasons: the first aired with 38 episodes from 4 June 2012 to 25 February 2013; the second with 39 episodes between 8 June 2013 and 2 March 2014. Both seasons, as well as the third, were produced by Studio Pierrot.