Entertainment

Kingdom season 3 finally has an official release date

February 13, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After years of waiting, fans of Yasuhisa Hara's opera will be able to see the characters of Kingdom. The anime will see its third season debut shortly and bring us back to the wars of China BC, in the so-called period of the fighting states. Here is the official release date revealed by the anime's Twitter account.

The third season of Kingdom will debut on April 5th on the NHK-G channel at 24.15, then in fact at 00:15 on 6 April. The news was consolidated by the new Kingdom trailer and the presentation of three unpublished character designs that you can see at the bottom of the news with Wu Fengming, Chu and Shirei.

Kingdom is a manga written by Yasuhisa Hara, in progress on Weekly Young Jump of the Shueisha publishing house since 26 January 2006. It is one of the most popular manga currently in progress in Japan, often conquering the top 3 of the best-selling series every year in the Oricon charts.

READ:  Embracer Group, owners of THQ Nordic, acquires the studio after Little Nightmares

From Kingdom has already been drawn an anime, divided into two seasons: the first aired with 38 episodes from 4 June 2012 to 25 February 2013; the second with 39 episodes between 8 June 2013 and 2 March 2014. Both seasons, as well as the third, were produced by Studio Pierrot.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.