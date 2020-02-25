'Kingdom season 2': trailer – Netflix

Share it:

One of the surprises of 2019 on Netflix was the Korean series 'Kingdom'. The premise was total madness but it ended up working like a charm: Korean zombies in the Middle Ages. Attractant at least. Located in the Joseon Dynasty period of Korean history, 'Kingdom' moved us to a place where corruption and famine are the order of the day, in addition to a mysterious plague that turns people into bloodthirsty monsters .

The funny thing about the series was the ability I had to mix terror, action and humor in a masterful manner, and also the political weavings that the story told us, being this one of the strong points. A year later, new chapters of Netflix's commitment to Korean terror finally arrive and it can't look better.

The official synopsis is as follows:

"As winter approaches, the battle between the living and the dead has just begun. The royal court is full of snakes, zombies are coming and the prince has a nation to save. The worst is yet to come, and everyone will have than choosing a side without knowing who you can really trust "

This second season will come to Netflix on March 13 with the same team, both technical and artistic, which was after the success of the first season.