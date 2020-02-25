Entertainment

'Kingdom season 2': trailer – Netflix

February 25, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

One of the surprises of 2019 on Netflix was the Korean series 'Kingdom'. The premise was total madness but it ended up working like a charm: Korean zombies in the Middle Ages. Attractant at least. Located in the Joseon Dynasty period of Korean history, 'Kingdom' moved us to a place where corruption and famine are the order of the day, in addition to a mysterious plague that turns people into bloodthirsty monsters .

The funny thing about the series was the ability I had to mix terror, action and humor in a masterful manner, and also the political weavings that the story told us, being this one of the strong points. A year later, new chapters of Netflix's commitment to Korean terror finally arrive and it can't look better.

The official synopsis is as follows:

"As winter approaches, the battle between the living and the dead has just begun. The royal court is full of snakes, zombies are coming and the prince has a nation to save. The worst is yet to come, and everyone will have than choosing a side without knowing who you can really trust "

This second season will come to Netflix on March 13 with the same team, both technical and artistic, which was after the success of the first season.

READ:  Useful information about the Christmas Lottery
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.