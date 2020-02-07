         'Kingdom' presents the first trailer of its season 2: Netflix's Korean medieval zombie odyssey already has a release date

Share it:

'Kingdom', based on the webtoon ‘Land of the Gods' from Kim Eun-hee and Yang Kyung-ilIt was a great Korean zombie series that premiered Netflix a year ago he will continue his first season, which he hooked around the world with a zombie story located during the Joseon era. Directed by Kim Seong-hun, this series tells the story of a prince who is sent on a suicide mission to investigate a mysterious plague scattered throughout his country.

The platform announced through Instagram that the series returns on March 13 with their season 2, and they revealed the first poster and a first preview for the continuation of the story, which seems to keep the cast complete, and returns in the new and tense preview, in which fans can see the protagonist Joo Ji Hoon, to the protagonist Bae Doo Na, and to some new and old faces that return or join the survival odyssey against the infected.

The teaser ends with the warriors and survivors cornered on a Joseon era historical roof, which serves as the main stage of the poster of the second season in a promotion that is a cliffhanger in itself. The first season ended on the edge of the suspense, with the king and the survivors realizing that it is not the light that keeps them away, but the heat. something they could have learned if in medieval Korea they had seen 'The night of the Living Dead'.

'Kingdom'premieres simultaneously in 190 countries and although it hasn't been revealed, the season probably also has about 6 episodes, just like the previous one, something rare in a Korean series, which usually have seasons of up to 16 episodes. With Kingdom follow the zombie post-apocalyptic vein on television, after the announcement of the new spin-off of 'The walking dead'and the premiere of'Daybreak'on Netflix.