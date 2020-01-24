Kingdom Hearts: two other teams working on the saga, soon a new game

Share it:

Good news for all fans of Kingdom Hearts: within the framework of Q&A "13 Questions of Darkness" published on the official Twitter account, Square Enix has announced that it has opened two new studios (separate from those responsible for Kingdom Hearts 3 and Kingdom Hearts Union χ), currently working on two new games in the franchise.

Reportedly, the development of one of the two titles is already in an advanced statetherefore its publication will "surprisingly soon". In addition, a new announcement will be made shortly "unexpected" inherent in Kingdom Hearts Union χ.

This is the complete statement: "While developing a traditional Kingdom Hearts will take some time, the Kingdom Hearts Union χ team will make an unexpected announcement tomorrow. In addition, in addition to the Kingdom Hearts 3 and Kingdom Hearts Union team teams, two new teams will they are currently at work, and one of their titles will come surprisingly soon. "

Judging by the words of the manager of Square Enix, the new mysterious game of Kingdom Hearts it shouldn't be traditional – the main chapters of the series, as fans well know, take a long time to develop. It will therefore be interesting to find out what it is (a spin-off?) And on which platforms it will be launched. Fortunately, it looks like we won't have to wait long before we find out.

We take this opportunity to remind you that tomorrow 23 January the Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind DLC will be released on PlayStation 4 (Xbox One players will have to wait for February 25). Ahead of its launch, two new Kingdom Hearts 3 updates have been made available today, with new Keyblades, on both platforms.