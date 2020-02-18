Kingdom Hearts: the HD Collections of the Square Enix RPG are available on Xbox One

Share it:

As anticipated by the recent leaks that emerged on the net, the editors of the Italian version of the Microsoft Store also confirm the release of the Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue collections on Xbox One.

The double anthology that acts as a prologue to the last chapter of the saga of Xehanort retraces the whole adventure of Sora and companions with high definition remasters that, if tackled on Xbox One X, can go up to 4K resolution.

Both Kingdom Hearts HD Collections are slated for launch today, Monday 17th February. The first, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, includes KH 0.2 Birth by Sleep A Fragmentary Passage, the film Kingdom Hearts x Back Cover and KH Dream Drop Distance HD, occupying everything 28.79 GB of disk space and ensuring title improvements Xbox One X Enhanced like the aforementioned 4K resolution, but also high definition textures and a more stable framerate.

As for Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, in the 57.29 GB of hard disk space occupied by the collection we find KH Final Mix, Re: Chain of Memories, KH II Final Mix and KH Birth by Sleep Final Mix. To these are added the remastered HD movies of Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days and KH Re: Coded. Again, the Collection is enhanced by the graphic enhancements of the Xbox One X Enhanced titles.