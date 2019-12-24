Kingdom Hearts: the development team wishes you a Merry Christmas with a themed postcard!

Share it:

Now a few hours before Christmas day, the development team of the series of Kingdom Hearts wanted to dedicate a special thought to the entire community of gamers who love the franchise.

Directly from the official Twitter account of the lucky saga that knew how to unite the universes of Disney and Final Fantasy, a Christmas-themed twitter arrives. The developers who helped bring the adventures of Sora, Goofy and Donald Duck they wanted to wish Kingdom Hearts fans a happy and peaceful Christmas. The medium chosen to share the message is one special virtual greeting card, which portrays the three characters dressed in theme during the holidays! Obviously, you can find the Tweet directly at the bottom of this news: for the occasion, the irascible Donald Duck turned into a snowman, while Pippo's design refers to that of Santa's reindeer, what do you think?

We take this opportunity to remember that Kingdom Hearts 3, which debuted in January of this year, is preparing to expand. The first months of 2020 will see the Re: Mind DLC arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Following the announcement of the content release date, Square Enix shared numerous details on the content and price of the Kingdom Hearts 3 DLC.