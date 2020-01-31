Kingdom Hearts Project Xehanort: the official title will be announced tomorrow – Updated

Share it:

Update – Square Enix has published a Tweet with an incorrect corrige: the final name of the game will not be revealed tonight (January 30) but tomorrow, Friday 31 January at 21:00, Italian time.

Last week Square Enix announced Kingdom Hearts Project Xehanort together with the "Guess The Name" campaign asking players to submit their proposals for the game's official title. The contest has ended and in the next few hours we will discover the final name.

Specifically, Square Enix announces that on January 31 at 12:00 AM PT (21:00 in Italy) will officially reveal the name chosen for Kingdom Hearts Project Xehanort, consequently also the Twitter account will change its name as well as all social channels and web pages related to the game.

Kingdom Hearts Project Xehanort is expected for spring in Japan on iOS and Android, the game will be distributed as free to play with support for microtransactions, the dominant business model on smartphones. At the moment there are not many other details on the production, we hope that the reveal of the name will also bring a first teaser trailer or information on the plot and other aspects of the project.