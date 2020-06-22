Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory: the new screenshots show songs and characters

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Following some corridor rumors triggered by the dataminer spotting the game logo, Square Enix has officially announced Kingom Hearts: Melody of Memory.

The nature of the title is still partly mysterious: in addition to the blatant nature of rhythm gamein fact, the game seems to conceal in itself a significant narrative component, capable of transforming it into the videogame ferry which will eventually lead to a Kingdom Hearts 4, as indeed highlighted by our Gabriele Laurino in his preview of KIngdom Hearts: Melody of Memory. Waiting for more details, players can still take a look at some new screenshots, which allow you to draw information on characters and songs in the title.

Visible at the bottom, the latter confirm the presence of, of course, Sora, Donald Duck is Foo, accompanied for now by Hercules, Riku, baby mouse is Aladdin. The set of new screenshots and reveal trailer also allows you to deduce that the game will include the following songs:

Arabian Dream

Busting Up on the Beach

Darkness of the Unknown

A Day in Agrabah

Go for it

Night of Fate

Rage Awakened –The Origin

Roxas

To Our Surprise

Under the Sea

The intricate saga of the Realm of Hearts is thus preparing to see a new production arrive in its ranks, awaited for now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.