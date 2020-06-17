Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, the game features in the Japanese release

Share it:

The first details arrive Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, the new spin-off of the famous saga of Square Enix and Disney. The official Japanese press release provides an overview of the game's features.

The release of Square Enix describes the new Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory as a "Rhythm Action" game with over twenty characters from the history of Kingdom Hearts and many others from the world Disney. The game will include over 140 songs from the original chapters and beloved Disney classics and a series of worlds that can be explored thanks to the famous Gummi Ship.

Here is the translation of the Japanese press release: "Melody of Memory. The world inside memories, guided by the power of music. Players will venture into various worlds along with music and the Gummi Ship. Collect "Rhythm" in each World and look back through memories. The mysterious power intertwined by the melody creates a story of memories. Memories become Worlds and the adventures of the past come back to life".

Before leaving you, we remind you that Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory will be released by the end of 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. On the pages of Everyeye you can find a rich preview of Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory.