Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory is reality: announced for PS4, Xbox One and Switch

Some, unequivocal clues had already been discovered by the players, but now the official confirmation has arrived. Square Enix has just announced Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, a new spin-off of the famous crossover saga with Dinsey.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, as the title implies, is a rhythm game which will accompany the players in some of the most famous realms of the saga. The game is scheduled to be released by the end of 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

At the same time as the announcement, Square Enix has also published a trailer and a series of shots, through which it is possible to get a precise idea of ​​the playful offer of the new production. The trio of heroes composed of Sora, Goofy and Donald Duck, which from time to time is revolutionized by the entry of other characters (in the trailer you see Aladdin, Hercules and Riku) are called to hit the multiple Heartless in time with the music that they appear before him along a preset track. The gummiship is also present, thanks to which it will be possible to move between the different worlds, while at the end of the movie a short cutscene provides some clues about the story.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory will offer a catalog of over 140 songs taken from the Disney series and productions, and 4 game modes, including Online Battles.