Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory Coming Soon? Spotted a release date

The Kingdom Hearts saga is ready to continue its journey in the videogame universe with a new publication, which marks its entry into a new genre.

For the first time, the Square Enix series turns into a rhythm game, with Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory. From the first available information, the title seems to want to exploit the charm of the saga's soundtrack to retrace the key moments of the narration together with users. But not only that: the reveal trailer of Melody of Memory has in fact hinted that the game could also include some new narrative developments linked to the fate of the Realm of Hearts and the heroes of the Keyblade. For all the details, on the pages of Everyeye you will find a rich preview of Kingom Hearts: Melody of Memory.

While waiting to learn whether or not the rhythm game will represent a bridge capable of leading to a Kingdom Hearts 4, we point out that the exit date of Melody of Memory may have been the subject of a leak. In the lists of the Australian retailer Gameware, the game is indicated as coming next Friday 13 November. Square Enix has already confirmed the release of Melody of Memory in Europe by 2020, but the debut day has not yet been confirmed. If the date indicated appears to be potentially realistic, we therefore invite you to remember that it could be a simple one placeholder for the expected game on PS4, Xbox One is Nintendo Switch.