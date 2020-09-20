Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memories: the songs officially confirmed!

Waiting for the already confirmed next Kingdom Hearts arriving in 2022, the famous franchise son of Square Enix e Pixar prepares to welcome a rhythm game.
At the publication of Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memories missing about two months, but the development team wanted to confirm a first part of the list of songs that will be included in the game. Below, we report therefore the traces on whose notes it will be possible to face hordes of Heartless and dangerous Bosses:
Kingdom Hearts
- A Day in Agrabah
- Arabian Dream
- Destiny Islands
- Go for It!
- Hand in hand
- Olympus Coliseum
- To Our Surprise
- Traverse Town
- Under the Sea
- Simple and Clean
Kingdom Hearts II
- Darkness of the Unknown
- Roxas
- Savannah Pride
- Joke at Night
- Sinister Shadows
- The 13th Struggle
- Vim and Vigor
- Working Together
Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories
- Castle Oblivion
- The Force in You
Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix
Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days
- Another Side
- Secret of Neverland
- Vector to the Heavens
Kingdom Hearts Re: Coded
Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
- Dismiss
- Entern the Darkness
- Hau’oli, Hau’oli
- Rage Awakened
- The Encounter
Kidgom Hearts 3D – Dream Drop Distance
- All for One
- The Dark Impetus
- The Eye of Darkness
Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage
Kingdom Hearts III
Kingdom Hearts Orchestra – World Tour Album
In closing, we remind you that Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memories will include several game modes and will be narrated from Kairi’s point of view.