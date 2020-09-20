Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memories: the songs officially confirmed!

Waiting for the already confirmed next Kingdom Hearts arriving in 2022, the famous franchise son of Square Enix e Pixar prepares to welcome a rhythm game.

At the publication of Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memories missing about two months, but the development team wanted to confirm a first part of the list of songs that will be included in the game. Below, we report therefore the traces on whose notes it will be possible to face hordes of Heartless and dangerous Bosses:

Kingdom Hearts

A Day in Agrabah

Arabian Dream

Destiny Islands

Go for It!

Hand in hand

Olympus Coliseum

To Our Surprise

Traverse Town

Under the Sea

Simple and Clean

Kingdom Hearts II

Darkness of the Unknown

Roxas

Savannah Pride

Joke at Night

Sinister Shadows

The 13th Struggle

Vim and Vigor

Working Together

Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories

Castle Oblivion

The Force in You

Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days

Another Side

Secret of Neverland

Vector to the Heavens

Kingdom Hearts Re: Coded

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep

Dismiss

Entern the Darkness

Hau’oli, Hau’oli

Rage Awakened

The Encounter

Kidgom Hearts 3D – Dream Drop Distance

All for One

The Dark Impetus

The Eye of Darkness

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage

Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts Orchestra – World Tour Album

In closing, we remind you that Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memories will include several game modes and will be narrated from Kairi’s point of view.