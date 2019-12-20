Kingdom Hearts III and Tomb Raider in the GameStop Advent Calendar on December 20th

Share it:

Also today, December 20, 2019, the promotions of the Gamestop Advent Calendar they have been updated and for the next 24 hours it will be possible to buy a series of very strong discount products.

Here are the offers you can take advantage of until today at 11:59 pm:

Kingdom Hearts III at a price of 24.98 euros

Shadow of the Tomb Raider at the price of 14.98 euros

RAGE 2 at a price of 19.98 euros

SEGA Mega Drive mini for 59.98 euros

Football Manager 2020 at the price of 39.98 euros

Promotions related to Funko POP Christmas theme, which can be purchased with one 40% discount until next December 24, 2019. If you are more interested in buying one new console, be aware that there are several promotions related to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It is possible to grab a 1TB PlayStation 4 PRO with an exclusive Fortnite code for 269.98 euros (offer valid only in store), one Xbox One S 1TB with a € 169.98 game, a Nintendo Switch (model 2019) for € 299.98 and a 500GB PlayStation 4 with a Fortnite Voucher for € 179.98.

