Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is about to arrive on Xbox One

The curators of the official Microsoft Store publish the Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, the anthology of Square Enix dedicated to the role of Tetsuya Nomura.

The description that accompanies the new Microsoft digital store card illustrates the contents of the collection defining it as one "a collection of three magical Kingdom Hearts adventures that no fan should miss".

Within the Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue bundle will find space KH 0.2 Birth by Sleep A Fragmentary Passage, the film Kingdom Hearts x Back Cover is KH Dream Drop Distance HD. The collection focused on Sora's epic should occupy exactly 28.79 GB of hard disk space and foresee the graphic improvements of the titles Xbox One X Enhanced, such as 4K resolution, a more stable framerate and ultra high definition textures for each of the titles included in the Final Chapter Prologue.

According to what was revealed by the Microsoft Store, the new collection dedicated to Kingdom Hearts fans should arrive on February 18 in the United States and the February 17th in Italy. If you want to deepen your knowledge of the anthology that acts as a prologue to the last chapter of the saga of Xehanort, we recommend that you read our Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue review.