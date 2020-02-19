Kingdom Hearts Dark Road will be available as part of the KH Union X app

Share it:

Via the official Japanese website of Kingdom Hearts, Square Enix has revealed new details on Kingdom Hearts Dark Road. This new experience will be available within Kingdom Hearts Union X and must be launched from the main menu of the mobile game, without the need to download a new application.

KH Union X will therefore update with the contents of Kingdom Hearts Dark Road, the two experiences in any case can be played separately and they are not related to each other, presenting themselves as two independent games. The Dark Road campaign will present Xehanort's history and past, as far as gameplay is concerned. Square Enix talks about "fast battles that require reflexes ready to get the better"combined with typical Card Game mechanics, complete with albums to complete.

At the moment the release date is still shrouded in mystery, Kingdom Hearts Dark Road is expected for spring in Japan on iOS and Android, it is not clear whether the launch in the West will take place simultaneously with the publication in Asia or in a subsequent period.

