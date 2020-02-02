Kingdom Hearts Dark Road is the official title of KH Project Xehanort

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ahead of the times, Square Enix announced the official title of Kingdom Hearts Project Xehanort, unveiled through a contest organized by the company with the aim of challenging the community to guess the final name pending the reveal.

Project Xehanort will be titled Kingdom Hearts Dark Road, unfortunately there are no other details at the moment, Square Enix congratulated the winners and revealed that more information about the game will come made known in mid-February. All we know is that the app will focus on the figure of the young Xehanort, confirmed also the presence of traditional RPG mechanics, probably combined with social dynamics typical of mobile games.

Kingdom Hearts Dark Road will be released in the spring on iOS and Android distributed as Free to Play with support for in-app purchases and microtransactions, the launch will take place globally and will therefore also involve Europe. Square Enix hasn't released a trailer yet simply spreading a mini clip (lasting 4 seconds) with only the official logo of the game.

The Kingdom Hearts saga is therefore preparing to expand further with a new piece, waiting to discover how Tetsuya Nomura will move regarding the future of the series on home consoles.