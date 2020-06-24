Kingdom Hearts Dark Road: how to redeem the daily rewards for free

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From today, the new Kingdom Hearts Dark Road, the final chapter of Union X, has arrived on all iOS and Android devices. If you have just started playing the title, know that there are numerous free rewards in the game that can be recovered by completing simple challenges .

To start to get the rewards you must first complete the tutorial, that is to defeat the first enemy in a simple 3 on 1 battle. At this point you will find yourself in the main menu of the game, in which there is at the bottom right the "Missions" button: click on it to consult the 25 challenges to get free rewards. These rewards can be recovered within 90 days from the first start of the game, this means that you will have a lot of time available. These rewards mainly include different types of game currency. By completing 3 quests, for example, you will also add to your collection the particular Minnie card in queen version (blue in color), whose role in battle consists in taking care of your allies through the use of spells.

About free rewards, by clicking on the button Shop you can also get a free random card every day by simply scrolling through the items in the shop and selecting "Free Deal".