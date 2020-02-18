Kingdom Hearts 3, Yakuza 0 and more arrive on Xbox Game Pass in February

Share it:

What remains of February is going to be a real madness for subscribers of Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox One, because Microsoft has just announced the list of games that will arrive before the end of the month to the service catalog.

The company has given a big boost to the catalog announced great games like Yakuza 0 and Kingdom Hearts III, in addition to many others available for the two platforms on which Xbox Game Pass can be accessed:

Xbox One games

February 20th. Ninja Gaiden II

February 25 Kingdom Hearts III

February 25 Two Point Hospital

February 25 Wasteland Remastered

26 of February. Yakuza 0

February 27 Jackbox Party Pack 3

PC games

Indivisible

Reasaplands: Game of Thrones (ID @ Xbox)

Two Point Hospital

Wasteland Remastered

Yakuza 0

As you can see for PC games, there is no specific date and until it is announced, it will be necessary to be aware of the client's notifications or the mobile application, where subscribers are notified whenever there is a new addition.

With these premieres February is one of the best months of the service since it arrived to set an important precedent in the field of subscription services, because to date no company seems to have been able to match the offer and benefits of what was offered by those of Redmond.

There is also bad news for users who have pending the following games, as they will withdraw from the service in the coming days:

Fallout 3

Just Cause 4

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Snake pass

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkam City

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum

Not all games can afford to be permanently available and that is why it is advisable to play those that really interest you when they are added to the catalog so as not to bring you an unpleasant surprise in the future.