Kingdom Hearts 3: the final boss of the DLC Re: Mind is making a lot of discussion

Despite being available only since yesterday, many players seem to have already finished Re: Mind, the first and only DLC of Kingdom Hearts 3. A ResetERA was born huge discussion about the ending: below are videos and details with spoilers, so if you do not want advances of any kind you can stop reading here.

A real surprise to wait for those who arrive at the final act of Re: Mind, once they reach the end of the adventure the players will be called to clash with Yozora, character born for Final Fantasy Versus XIII and then remodeled in Noctis Lucis Caelum, one of the protagonists of Final Fantasy XV.

Yozora is the final boss of Kingdom Hearts 3 Re: Mind, depending on the outcome of the clash it will be possible to attend two different endings, both with sequences taken from Final Fantasy Versus III with Yozora taking on the appearance of Noctis stating that he no longer knows what is real.

Needless to say, this ending is making a lot of discussion and it is not clear why Nomura decided to reuse Versus XIII assets and characters: it is only a "creative recycling"or something big boiling in the pot? Hard to say, at the bottom of the news you will find the video of the battle with Yozora and the final sequence of Re: Mind, let us know your opinion on the matter.

To learn more about the DLC, we refer you to the review of Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind by Gabriele Laurino.