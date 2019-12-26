Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind: new information on characters, scenarios and gameplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After wishing us a merry Christmas with Kingdom Hearts 3 themed postcards, Square Enic updates the official Kingdom Hearts 3 website to provide us with a whole series of unpublished information and clarifications on the expected ReMind expansion.

The introductory hat of the new card dedicated to ReMind describes the DLC as "a story that Sora has not yet experienced, a reunion with the friends you met in the past that allows you to add all sorts of new gameplay elements".

Among the many novelties promised by Japanese authors, it is additional scenario Re Mind it is certainly the most important element: the latter will in fact enrich the story of Kingdom Hearts 3 by running parallel to the main campaign, just before the group led by Sora reached the battle at the Keyblade cemetery. The Limit Cut episodes offered to us by the expansion will allow us to fight against members of Real Organization XIII. The 13 boss battles taking place in the Limit Cuts will give us the opportunity to play different characters, such as Riku, Aqua, Roxas, Kairi and others: in certain situations of the DLC we can even activate some special skills based on cooperation between the different team members.

Still in the list of interventions made by Square Enix to enrich its own role-playing blockbuster, we mention the addition of the "Greeting Mode", by premium menu unspecified, of a secret episode with related boss challenges and various optimizations to the game system. Kingdom Hearts 3 Re: Mind will be available from January 23 on PlayStation 4 and from February 25 on Xbox One. The new information pitted from the official site, however, does not offer any clarification to the rumors that would see Kingdom Hearts 3 arriving on PC.