Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind: new details thanks to the ESRB classification

Thanks to a video showing the Kingdom Hearts 3 Re: Mind concert, some users may have found a clue to the possible contents that we will find in the highly anticipated expansion.

The movie, which shows the World of Tres concert starring the Kingdom Hearts Orchestra, highlights the ESRB classification, which will be different from the standard version of the game. Among the reasons for this choice, clearly visible in the logo of the organization that classifies games in America, we find "Mild Blood", "Mild Language" is "Use of Alcohol". Within the events narrated in the new expansion there could therefore be violent scenes, language not suitable for children and the presence of alcoholic drinks. It should be noted, however, that this information should be accepted with the utmost caution, since the classification in question could easily refer to the concert only and not to the DLC.

Waiting to find out more details on the expansion, we remind you that Kingdom Hearts 3 Re: Mind will arrive on January 23, 2020 on PlayStation 4 and only a month later, on February 25, 2020, on Xbox One. The additional package will be sold in two different editions: a standard from 29.99 euros and one entitled Kingdom Hearts 3 Re: Mind Concert Bundle for 39.99 euros.