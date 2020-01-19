Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind, new Concert Video trailer with a preview of the Osaka concert

Share it:

Square Enix has released a new video that shows an anticipation of the recording of the concert included in the bundle Kingdom Hearts III Re: Mind + Concert Video, available for download at a price of 39.99 euros / dollars.

This package includes the Re: Mind DLC and the complete video of the Osaka stage of the concert Kingdom Hearts World of Tres Orchestra with 19 pieces performed. If you are not interested in the video, you can buy only the Re: Mind separately, while the concert is not on sale individually.

There are therefore two options available for purchase: Kingdom Hearts 3 Re: Mind a 29.99 euros and Kingdom Hearts 3 Re: Mind Concert Bundle with DLC and videos of the concert held in Osaka on November 30th available in 39.99 euros.

Kingdom Hearts 3's first DLC will be available from January 23 on PlayStation 4 and will arrive on Xbox One on February 25 and will include numerous additional content:

King Mind scenario

Limitcut Episode & 13 Boss Battle

Secret Episode & Boss Battle

Data Greeting Feature

Slideshow Feature

Premium Menu

Square Enix thus confirms its support for one of the most popular games in the series, with over five million copies sold worldwide. Did you know? A rumor would like Kingdom Hearts 3 arriving on PC, at the moment, however, the publisher has not yet confirmed anything about it.