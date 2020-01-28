Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind: how to unlock the Lucky and Far Memories Keyblades

Share it:

After explaining how to start the ReMind DLC, in this mini-guide we explain how to unlock the Keyblades Lucky charm is Away I remember introduced with the new expansion of Kingdom Hearts 3.

In addition to deepening the history of Kingdom Hearts 3, the DLC ReMind allows you to obtain and use two historical Keyblades of the saga: Portafortuna (the colored one by Kari) and Lontano Ricordo (the black one used by Riku). Let's see how to unlock them.

How to unlock the Lucky Keyblade in Kingdom Hearts 3: ReMind

The Keyblade Lucky charm can boast the following combat statistics:

Strength: 7

Magic: 8

Skills: MP Converter, Situational Boost

Change shape: Light, Double shape

To unlock the Lucky Keyblade, you must obtain the item Proof of Promises and deliver it to Moguri in the shop. Recall that the Trial of Promises item is obtained after finding the 90 Lucky Emblems in the base game.

How to unlock the Far Remember Keyblade in Kingdom Hearts 3: ReMind

Keyblade statistics Away I remember They are the following:

Strength: 8

Magic: 7

Skills: HP Converter, Situational Boost

Change shape: Dark, Double shape

The Far Away Keyblade Remember you have to complete the basic game in mode criticism. By doing this you will get the object Proof of the Past, to be delivered also to Moguri in the shop.

If you are curious to see the two Keyblades in action, you can take a look at the video that we reported at the beginning. To learn more about the new expansion of Kingdom Hearts 3, however, we refer you to our review of the DLC ReMind.