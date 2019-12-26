Kingdom Hearts 3: ReMind details its history and playable characters

Share it:

New information provided by Square Enix reveals some news about ReMind, the expected DLC that arrives at Kingdom Hearts 3 in mid-January. Specifically on the 23rd on PS4 and the 25th on Xbox One.

There are spoils about the history of the main game below.

Thanks to a translation of DualShockers we know that the DLC will take place just before the confrontation that takes place at the end of the base game. At that time Sora will travel to the hearts of each of the Seven Guardians of Light and there will live the great battles of each.

Throughout the DLC we will be able to control Riku, Aqua, Roxas, Kairi and other characters that have not been specified. In certain battles we can make collaborative movements between these warriors.

In the DLC there will also be battles against each of the members of Organization XIII and it has been promised that they will be high-level confrontations where it will be more necessary than ever to know when to attack and when to defend in order to overcome the challenge.

There is some hope that the game and the expansion will arrive on PC soon thanks to recent rumors.