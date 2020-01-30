Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind: a glitch allows Sora to exit the secret area map

Share it:

In addressing the challenges offered by Square Enix's blockbuster rolistic action, some Kingdom Hearts 3 fans managed to overcome the boundaries of the ReMind secret area map by using an expansion glitch.

Among those who have discovered the way to unlock access to the secret area of ​​the DLC is the youtuber The X-Archives which shows us how he was able to recall the glitch through the use of a precise sequence of actions in the role ofKeyblade hero and his adventure companions.

For the reasons you can easily imagine, we prefer not to go into the details of the unlock-glitch system and the "surprises" offered by the free exploration of thesecret area of ​​ReMind not to show the side of annoying spoilers.

Either way, we don't know if the authors of Square Enix are already working on a patch to close this flaw and prevent it from dragging on until the launch of ReMind on Xbox One, scheduled for February 25. In leaving you any judgment through the comments form and, for those who wish, to watch the movie that you find at the bottom of the news, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our review of the Kingdom Hearts 3 DLC ReMind.