Kingdom Hearts 3 on Xbox Game Pass: ReMind DLC must be purchased separately

Square Enix has published Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX is Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue on Xbox One. These two collections feature nine series adventures available on the Microsoft console for the first time ever.
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
- Kingdom Hearts Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories
- Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered Movies)
- Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re: Coded (Remastered HD Movies)
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD
- Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep A Fragmentary Passage
- Kingdom Hearts Back Cover (Film)
In addition, the ReMind DLC coming soon on Xbox, available on the Xbox Store from February 25th. A bundle will also be published Kingdom Hearts 3 III ReMind + Video of the concert, which includes all the contents of the game (including DLC) and the video of the World of Tres Orchestra concert recorded on November 30, 2019 in Osaka.
Finally, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can download Kingdom Hearts 3 at no cost from February 25th. It will be necessary purchase the ReMind DLC separately to access new game content.
