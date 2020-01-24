Kingdom Hearts 3: no other DLC and updates are planned; no plans for the Final Mix

Share it:

Ahead of the launch of the ReMind DLC, scheduled for tomorrow on PlayStation 4 and for February 25 on Xbox One, today Square Enix has released two new updates for Kingdom Hearts 3 which have improved different aspects of the game and added two new Keybalde, Oathkeeper and Oblivion.

In addition to that, the leaders of the Japanese company have also published a Q&A on their official Twitter account, which has outlined part of the future of the saga. So we learned that at the moment there are no new updates for Kingdom Hearts 3, although not totally excluded in the future, and that ReMind represents the one and only DLC of the game. Indeed, the team did already put to work on the next episode of the saga. "We have no other updates planned at the moment, but if something changes in the future we will let you know", reads on Twitter. "As far as DLC is concerned, ReMind is the first and last. We are already working on the next game."

There are no plans even for the realization of a Final Mix edition. Kingdom Hearts 3 has already expanded with updates, and soon it will also do so with the DLC, therefore unlike in the past there is no need for a final edition.

As part of the same Q&A, we also learned of the opening of two new teams for the Kingdom Hearts franchise, currently working on as many games, one of which will be revealed "surprisingly soon". An unexpected announcement on Kingdom Hearts Union χ is also expected.