Kingdom Hearts 3: how to start and start the ReMind DLC

January 25, 2020
After months of waiting, finally the DLC ReMind of Kingdom Hearts 3 is available for players. What must be done to start it? Is it necessary to have completed the main story of the base game? We explain it below.

The ReMind DLC is now available on PS4, and will also debut on Xbox One on February 25th. Have you purchased the expansion and want to know how to start it, in order to dive into the new adventure of Sora and companions? Let's see how.

How to launch the Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind DLC

If you purchased the ReMind DLC, the first thing to do is to make sure you have it downloaded and installed on your console. Then you just have to start Kingdom Hearts 3 and enter the main menu, where a notification will warn you to check the new downloadable content.

The option to start the ReMind DLC will be found in the bottom of the screen. At this point you just have to select it to start the expansion.

Do I have to complete the story of Kingdom Hearts 3 before starting ReMind?

The answer is yes: the ReMind DLC can be started only if you have completed the story main of Kingdom Hearts 3. Otherwise, even if you download and install the expansion, you will not be able to start ReMind.

Have you already managed to start it? To learn more about the contents of the DLC, we refer you to the review of Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind.

