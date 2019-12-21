Kingdom Hearts 3 could reach PC

Share it:

We will have to treat the news as a rumor, of course. But some rumors are especially interesting when the source is as direct as today. In fact, the company that has blown the alarms has been Microsoft itself. Reach Kingdom Hearts 3 to PC? This is what the description of the ReMind DLC on the Xbox One Xbox Store suggests.

In fact, so you can see that the description is quite explicit (you can see it in the installation section), this is what it says: "Get this application while connected to your Microsoft account and install it on your Windows 10 devices.". It is true that it is the description of the DLC, but it would not make much sense for it to arrive without the base game also, right?

In addition, it is also important to emphasize that, in the most recent past, the Microsoft digital store has already been a place for leaks that have ended up being true. We refer to leaks of this type; that is, console games that have also been announced for compatible.

In any case, touch wait to get out of doubt. When could the time be? Judging by the leak, the launch of the DLC, which is scheduled for next January. More specifically, for day 23 on PS4 and for day 25 on Xbox One. Also remember that this DLC will continue the story just where it ended in the base game.

On the other hand, Kingdom Hearts 3 was already the first installment of the saga (of the numbered) to leave a Sony console. That way, his arrival at PC would confirm that Square Enix did not exaggerate when he said that they wanted to bring compatible all his most important sagas.

