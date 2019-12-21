Kingdom Hearts 3 coming to PC? A detail on the Microsoft Store attracts attention

Share it:

January 2019 saw the expected Kingdom Hearts 3 debut on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Substantially a year later, the Square Enix game will see the game world expand thanks to the release of the Re: Mind DLC.

However, following the sharing of the publication date and the opening of the pre-orders, some observers noticed a detail rather peculiar on the page dedicated to the Kingdom Hearts 3 DLC on the Microsoft Store. In addition to illustrating the characteristics and price of Re: Mind, the latter also includes the following wording: "Installation: Get this app after logging in with your Microsoft account and install it on your Windows 10 devices".

The latter reference quickly sparked several speculations, linked to a possible arrival of Kingdom Hearts also on Windows PC. For now, in fact, the third chapter of the saga of the Realm of Hearts is available exclusively on Sony and Microsoft consoles. That this situation is destined to change? In the past, Square Enix has expressed interest in reaching as many video game platforms as possible, but no official announcement has ever covered any PC versions of the adventures of Sora, Pippo and Donald.

Waiting to find out if these speculations will translate into something concrete, we recall that the DLC Re: Mind will be available on PlayStation 4 starting January 23, while the Xbox One debut is scheduled for February 25.