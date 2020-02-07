Kingdom Come Deliverance among the next free games of Epic Games Store

Share it:

As promised, today Epic Games has made available two new free games for all users of its digital store, namely Carcassone and Ticket to Ride. To tell the truth, Pandemic was initially planned, but it was postponed to a later date, probably due to a sensitivity issue related to the Coronavirus epidemic.

The good news, however, does not end here, because as is customary Epic has also unveiled plans for next week: starting from 17:00 on Thursday 13 February, all players will be able to download for free Aztez, a mixture of fighting games and turn-based strategy, e Kingdom Come Deliverance, Warhorse Studios role-playing game that makes realism its workhorse.

Starting from the appointed time you will find the two new free titles available at this address, where camping also Carcassone and Ticket to Ride. Redeeming them is very simple: all you need is a free Epic Games account, click on the game of your interest and then press the Get button. After that, you can download and play them through the desktop application of Epic Games Store.

The flagship of the next round of free games is undoubtedly the GDR of Warhorse Studios. If you want to know more while waiting, we recommend you read the Kingdom Come Deliverance review.