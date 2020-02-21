 King Thor, no. two

Share it:

After his fantastic contribution to the War of the Realms, King Thor was received by his brother Loki with the necro back willing to kill him and both began the final fight that had to be disputed for many centuries. While these gods with the power to destroy suns struck each other and hurt themselves with words, the granddaughters of thunder were looking for a clue in the halls of knowledge and Shadrak handed it over before the library fell. However, what the old gods did not expect is for the Butcher of gods to emerge. In this issue, Gorr would set out to commit his main objective, kill all the gods, including Loki, and implement his wishes.

The story would begin with Gorr leaving both Thor and Loki in check as he reflects on his return, his intentions and reveals that Loki was never really sure he could kill his brother, so he will. At that moment, Thor resumes the battle and asks his brother to collaborate, but it is ignored, so that the Father of All fights in space with everything he can with Gorr and a renewed necro-sword. However, and while the granddaughters of thunder keep track, Loki would appear to help his brother at the last moment, but your good intentions may not be entirely useful.

In general we are facing an epic, palomitera and interesting story unmatched by how Gorr checks the two old gods almost effortlessly as he reflects on himself what he plans to do and reveals the truth to the elder Father of All. Undoubtedly, Jason Aaron does not bring one of the most titanic and great fights in which there is an incredible force even in the end, although he is also able to generate a great pity when the stress and stress make an appearance thanks to the fantastic work of the cartoonist and the colorist. Without a doubt, Aaron has given us fans a lot of what we could want.

As for the characters, King Thor does not cease in his effort to save the little that remains of the universe or even Midgard, either defending him from Loki or the Butcher of Gods. However, thanks to the appearance of the latter, the old god of thunder can finally be honest with his brother even in the toughest moments and also reveal what he kept most in his heart and that his brother most needed. Loki here leaves us several surprises to reveal why Gorr appeared, which can be taken in two ways, as always happens with the God of Lies, thus being so until the end of the same number. By last, Gorr returns to end the old gods once and for all and in the cruelest way possible To carry out his greatest wish.

On rhythm, usually Jason Aaro takes a quick time for the necessary action that history asks for, although he also takes time for Gorr or other characters to gloat over his ego or give the necessary explanations.

On an artistic level, Esad Ribic gives us a quite mature and dark drawing that already invites depression for the shape of the environment. In addition, he has no problems in carrying out the action vignettes between such powerful beings, so he leaves us such impressive vignettes that they will leave our eyes fully open, sometimes for the details, and others for how he handles the situation. By last, What I would like to highlight with its colorist -Ive Svorcina- are the dark final pages full of anguish, darkness, pressure, overwhelm, that really involve the reader and makes him feel like another companion and wants everything to be solved once and for all. For our part, and although it sounds colloquial, bravo.

In short, I consider that This issue of King Thor manages to go beyond the initial proposal and makes it more promising and even interesting by bringing Gorr to fight against Loki and Thor, because this leads us to several personal implications that should be clarified and executed effectively.

