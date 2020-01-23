 King Thor, no. one

Share it:

The War of the Kingdoms is over thanks to Thor's wisdom and the unconditional support of all his allies, so that it was time for King Thor to return to the future and continue with your destiny. However, when leaving the portal Loki was waiting for him with the necro back to end his life in the last breath of the universe. In this issue we will see the confrontation between King Thor and Loki while the goddesses of thunder seek knowledge in Omnipotence City.

The story would begin with goddesses of thunder looking for clues in Omnipotence City while Thor confronts his brother Loki with all his strength. The fight between both brothers is fierce, full of blows, words that hurt and both try to kill each other while Loki sends his crows to kill the granddaughters of the Father of All. However, the strength of both would be very fair and a mysterious character would return to have something to say about it.

In general, we are facing uA very cool epic story in which each page is a joy for anyone who enjoys the action and for many Thor fans, by how they take the characters to their maximum expression of power while they dedicate the most painful words that can be said to each other. Now, speaking in detail of certain aspects of the plot, the part of the goddesses of thunder shows something more boring at first not knowing clearly what fate will have its action, although little by little they gain interest. However, the best of the number comes with the battle of titans between Thor and his brother where we can feel each one of the blows and the words that hurt like daggers. And watch out for the cliffhanger!

As for the characters, Thor no longer gives any chance to his brother Loki and struggles giving everything to protect the little life left in the universeBut, even though he beats him and is willing to kill him, he also cries because he also loved him, which continues to make him human within what a god is. On the other hand, Loki has lost all the humanity he had and has become a vile being that only seeks to destroy and harm, both physical with his necroespada and mental with his lies to drive his brother crazy. By last, goddesses of thunder seek knowledge as a last resort looking for any clue Serve to help your grandfather Thor.

On rhythmJason Aaron gives us a story that is simmered, but it feels that at every step he takes, he does it with a great almost film strength, thanks to his storytelling.

On an artistic level, Esad Ribic draws us a fantastic number with a very dark, detailed and cold general tone to give that sense of dead future and that immediately transmits to the reader and immerses him very easily with a great mastery with quality drawings.

In short, this first issue of King Thor forge a spectacular start to the beginning of the end of this great character, which has had a great tour in the Jason Aaron stage. Without a doubt, one highly recommended that no one will want to miss.

You can acquire “King Thor, no. one" here.