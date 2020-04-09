 King Thor, no. 3

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After a fierce battle between Loki and Thor, the butcher of the gods would come to finish his job with the necroblade and reveals that Loki was never sure he could kill his brother. Immediately, Thor rose against Gorr using all of his strength, but the renewed necro-sword was too much for him. While Thor's granddaughters searched for clues, Loki joined the fight at the last moment, but the two gods ended up in the necro-sea.. In this issue, Thor escapes from the Necro-sea as best he can and the daughters of thunder bring to light the fruits of his effort to try to defeat Gorr.

The story of this issue would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with Thor using his hammer to get out of the necro-sea when the daughters of thunder return to attack Gorr with all their strength and remind him that there are still gods in the universe. At that time, they tell him that they went to a world whose gods were killed by Gorr and prayed for the gods that Thor brought to Indigarr and they responded. Back in the present, the gods all attacked Gorr together, and the daughters of thunder decapitated Gorr, but that would not be their real end, as they would have to face Blackness.

In general we are before an epic number in which a change of tables finally occurs and Gorr begins to suffer, despite having the advantage of the necro-sword, and the daughters of thunder demonstrate all that they are worth and that their work has been indispensable throughout the previous issues. Without a doubt, if the previous numbers were exciting and full of moments typical of the film, this third and penultimate number has been one of the best in which, in addition, it leaves us ana of the last pages where we fear completely for the future of each and every one of the characters after having done everything possible.

As for the characters, Thor comes out into the light of the necro-sea as he can and is one of the few to realize that he must do the unthinkable, no matter how hard he worked to save something from the universe. The daughters of thunder demonstrate here their great rudeness and the intelligence they had by not going directly to war and look for an alternative that could help his grandfather more directly. By last, it is surprising to see Gorr so surprised by the fruit of the search for the daughters of thunder, but then he is so victorious if he seemed to know that nothing could stop him.

On rhythm, Jason Aaron focuses on quite active times due to the counterattack of the daughters of thunder and the gods that Gorr believed destroyed, which creates in the reader a great emotion for how the situation changes thanks to the determination of the gods.

On an artistic level, Esad Ribic continues to surprise us as in the previous issues and leaves us some of the best shots and pages where you feel all the strength of the gods. On the other hand, Das Pastoras leaves us a beautiful drawing almost like a story that is perfect for treating both flashback and the planet's environment that the daughters of thunder visit.

In short, I consider that we are before a penultimate number of King Thor quite remarkable and epic that leaves everything ready for a grand finale that will close the stage of Jason Aaron in charge of Thor.

You can purchase “King Thor, no. 3" here.