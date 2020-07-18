King of Seas: the pirate ships of the Italian GDR action set sail in the autumn on PC and console

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the excellent reception received with the futuristic arcade racing Xenon Racer, the Italian authors of 3DClouds embrace pirate atmospheres with the King of Seas project, a role-playing action that will arrive in the autumn on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The adventure created by the Milanese software house will project us into a Caribbean dimension to make us go hunting for treasures wearing the tricorn hat and the bandana of the commander of a pirate ship.

Between fierce naval battles, lost islands to sail towards sea ​​legends with which to confront together with their own group of buccaneers, the new intellectual property of 3DClouds aims to offer us a sparkling and full of twists experience, also thanks to a narrative canvas focused on the spirit of revenge that will animate our alter-ego after learning about the death of his beloved father.

In a concept similar to that proposed by Hello Games with the procedural galaxy of No Man's Sky, also in King of Seas each scenario will be generated on the spot through a graphic engine that will present the user with infinite combinations of biomes, archipelagos, vessels, missions and weather conditions. During the adventure we will also have the opportunity to trade with the secondary characters encountered along the route and to upgrade their ships.

So take a look at the King of Seas teaser trailer and announcement images and tell us what you think of this project which, as anticipated by 3DClouds, will come in the fall on PC and console.