King in Black: the new Marvel event is enriched with a one-shot on Wiccan and Hulkling

King in Black, the new Marvel Comics event in which Avengers, Fantastic 4, X-Men and dozens of other heroes join forces to defeat Knull, will soon receive a second spin-off after the Valkyrie miniseries. Apparently the protagonists of the one-shot will be Wiccan and Hulkling, recently married after the events of Empyre.

The spin-off will simply be titled King in Black: Wiccan and Hulkling #1, will be written by Tini Howard (Excalibur, X of Swords) and drawn by Luciano Vecchio (Ironheart) and will arrive in February. The synopsis reads as follows: “Wiccan and Hulkling are newly weds and the next scheduled event is a big party to celebrate the event. The Shi’ar invite both of them to a luxurious resort, but champagne, sweets, and tan will have to wait. Knull and his symbiote army are in the process of destroying the galaxy, and the two are forced back into action!“.

Tini Howard said he was extremely happy and honored by the possibility of making such an important one-shot, and explained the path that led him to receive a job of this caliber. Luciano Vecchio said he was equally honored, and underlined the bond that unites him to these two characters.

King in Black will debut in December, and other spin-offs will be announced in the coming months, according to Marvel Comics. The series promises to be one of the most ambitious crossovers in recent years.