King in Black, says the author: “All Marvel superheroes against Knull, it will be incredible”

King in Black will debut December 2, and is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious crossovers, if not the most ambitious, in recent Marvel Comics history. Author Donny Cates revealed some information about the series to the microphones of CBR, confirming the presence of Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic 4 and a multitude of other superheroes.

“You will see the Avengers fighting with Knull, but not only“explained Donny Cates,”there will be the X-Men, the Fantastic 4 and many more. Doctor Strange will participate in the battle, but also Black Cat, Namor, Silver Surfer. In short, no one will watch billions of dragons and other creatures invade the planet and say, “You know what? Over.” Latveria will participate in the battle, as will the warriors of Wakanda and the heroes of New York. This is not an optional battle“.

King in Black is a direct sequel to Absolute Carnage and Empyre, and will tell the invasion of planet Earth by the King of the symbionts Knull and his army. The antagonist is shaping up to be one of the most fearsome to have appeared so far, and all Marvel heroes (and even a few villains) will have to join forces to end the threat. The first issue will be available from 2 December 2020, and between January and February 2021 two spin-offs will arrive, one dedicated to the Valkyries and the other dedicated to Wiccan and Hulkling.

