King in Black: Marvel announces a spin-off of the miniseries starring the Valkyries

Next December, Donny Cates e Ryan Stegman will return with an all-new comic mini-series titled King in Black, in which the Avengers and Venom join forces to defeat the fearsome God of Symbiotes. Today, Marvel Comics announced the first spin-off of the miniseries, coming in January 2021 and focusing on the Valkyries.

King in Black: Return of the Valkyries, this is the name of the miniseries in question, will debut immediately after the arrival of the main series and will focus on the character of Jane Foster, the last Valkyrie, engaged in the reconstruction of Odin’s phenomenal army to counter Knull’s invasion.

Jason Aaron e Torunn Grønbekk, the two creators of the miniseries, have already announced that two of Jane’s team members will be Hildegarde and Danielle Moonstar, while nothing is known about the other fighters yet. The miniseries will consist of four comics, of which two will be published in January.

King in Black will debut in two months, and will connect directly to the events told in Absolute Carnage ed Empyre. The event will see the participation of a large part of Marvel superheroes, including the X-Men.

What do you think of it? Are you interested in this spin-off? Let us know with a comment! In the meantime, we remind you that King in Black will not be the only Marvel series arriving in the last quarter of 2020, since the highly anticipated USAgent will debut in November.