King in Black: artist Ryan Stegman shows the design of Knull, the ultimate antagonist

The first issue of King in Black will finally be published next December, the new miniseries by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman in which the Avengers, Venom and dozens of other superheroes will join forces to defeat Fuck, the fearsome god of symbionts.

Today, about a month and a half before the debut, the artist has decided to give a small gift to the fans, showing in advance the new design of the superior being. The artwork shown below shows Knull holding his sword of living darkness, ready to battle the heroes. The appearance is almost identical to that shown during his first appearance in Venom # 3 of 2018, but seeing the antagonist standing is certainly another effect.

Knull is a demonic being antecedent to the universe itself, father of the symbionts able to control a power that he defines as “Abyss”, thanks to which he has conquered worlds and destroyed entire civilizations. The villain was released after the events of Absolute Carnage, and is now ready to clash with Venom, Avengers, X-Men and Valkyries with the survival of humanity at stake.

What do you think of it? Are you waiting for King in Black? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we remind you that the miniseries has already inspired a first spin-off dedicated to the Valkyries arriving in 2021.