King Arthur and the bond with Gladiator: the background on the film with Clive Owen

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Tonight on Nove it is back on the air King Arthur, 2004 film directed by Antoine Fuqua that places the classic characters of the Arthurian cycle in an unusual historical frame: the fall of the Holy Roman Whole. The protagonists are Clive Owen, Keira Knightley, Ioan Gruffudd and Stellan Skarsgård.

In the film, a group of Sarmatian knights led by young Arthur are preparing to return home from Briannia after fulfilling their duties. Their pains are finally about to end when Bishop Germanius entrusts them with a final mission: to save the Roman nobleman Marius and his family from the Saxon invasion.

As always, we have collected for you the curiosities not to be missed about the behind the scenes of the film:

Bors’s horse (Ray Winston) is the same one ridden by Russell Crowe in Gladiator by Ridley Scott.

by Ridley Scott. Stellan Skarsgård turned down the ruthless Cerdic role three times before accepting. Apparently, Fuqua was so convinced he was the perfect actor for the role that he didn’t consider anyone else.

During filming, Ioan Gruffudd earned the name “Sir Lashalot” after Ray Winstone discovered him curling his lashes. “Lashalot” is in fact the combination of “lashes” and the name of his character, Lancelot.

In a 2004 interview, Keira Knightley revealed that her breasts were digitally enlarged in the movie posters.

Clive Owen got the role of Arthur after the rejections of Russell Crowe, Mel Gibson and Hugh Jackman. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer also vetoed Daniel Craig, then little known, because he believed Owen would become the next James Bond.

The myth of King Arthur, we remember, was recently revisited in Guy Ritchie’s film with Charlie Hunnam.