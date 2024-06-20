Kinds of Kindness Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

Acclaimed Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos is back with his latest cinematic offering, “Kinds of Kindness” – an absurdist black comedy anthology film that will delight and disturb audiences equally. Reteaming with his long-time collaborator Efthimis Filippou, Lanthimos weaves three distinct yet interconnected stories that explore the various shades of human nature through his uniquely warped lens.

Fresh off her Oscar win for “Poor Things,” the incomparable Emma Stone leads an exceptional ensemble cast that also includes Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Euphoria breakout star Hunter Schafer. With its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and a highly anticipated theatrical release right around the corner, “Kinds of Kindness” is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing and talked-about films of 2024.

Kinds of Kindness Release Date:

“Kinds of Kindness” is slated for a limited theatrical release in the United States on June 21, 2024, followed by a broader rollout in the UK and Ireland on June 28. This relatively quick turnaround comes from Lanthimos and Stone’s previous collaboration, “Poor Things,” which took home four Academy Awards earlier this year – including a Best Actress win for Stone.

The film’s June release date means it will compete with several other highly anticipated titles, such as “The Bikeriders” and “Thelma.” However, given Lanthimos’ track record of critical acclaim and the pedigree of the “Kinds of Kindness” cast, the film is poised to impact the box office significantly and on the awards circuit.

Kinds of Kindness Storyline:

At its core, “Kinds of Kindness” is a triptych fable, weaving together three distinct but loosely connected stories. The first segment, “The Death of R.M.F.,” follows a man seeking to take charge of his destiny after breaking away from his powerful boss. The second, “R.M.F. is Flying,” depicts a man plagued by suspicions that his spouse, who has recently returned after being reported missing, is an imposter. The final segment, “R.M.F. Eats a Sandwich,” revolves around a cultist’s task to find a specific person who can resurrect the dead.

While the narratives may seem disparate, Lanthimos and Filippou have masterfully crafted a thematic through-line that explores the complexities of human relationships, power dynamics, and the search for meaning in a world that often seems indifferent to our struggles. As with much of Lanthimos’ work, the tone is darkly comedic, with moments of absurdist humor punctuating the underlying tension and melancholy.

Kinds of Kindness Cast:

Headlining the impressive cast of “Kinds of Kindness” is Emma Stone, who once again demonstrates her versatility by portraying three distinct characters across the film’s three segments. Joining her are:

Jesse Plemons as Robert, Daniel, and Andrew

Willem Dafoe as Raymond, George, and Omi

Margaret Qualley as Vivian, Martha, and the twins Ruth and Rebecca

Hong Chau as Sarah, Sharon, and Aka

Joe Alwyn as the collectibles appraiser man 1, Jerry, and Joseph

Mamoudou Athie as Will, Neil, and the morgue nurse

Hunter Schafer as Anna

The decision to have the same actors portray different roles in each of the segments is a signature Lanthimos flourish. It allows the filmmaker to explore the malleability of identity and the ways in which individuals adapt to different circumstances. Despite the distinct narratives, this creates a sense of continuity and thematic unity across the triptych.

Kinds of Kindness Creators Team:

“Kinds of Kindness” is a true collaboration between Yorgos Lanthimos and his longtime creatilongtimeer, Efthimis Filippou. The duo has worked together on several of Lanthimos’ previous films, including “Dogtooth,” “The Lobster,” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” establishing a distinct cinematic language that blends absurdist humor, psychological tension, and a keen eye for the darkest corners of the human experience.

In addition to co-writing the script, Lanthimos also directs, drawing on his unique visual style and penchant for unconventional storytelling to bring the film to life. The production team includes Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Kasia Malipan, and Lanthimos, who have all worked extensively with the director.

Cinematographer Robbie Ryan, editor Yorgos Mavropsaridis, and composer Jerskin Hendrix round out the creative team. All of them have collaborated with Lanthimos before and share a deep understanding of his artistic sensibilities.

Where to Watch Kinds of Kindness?

“Kinds of Kindness” will be distributed by Searchlight Pictures, Disney’s specialty film division. This division has a track record of supporting auteur-driven projects and bringing them to a wider audience. The film will receive a limited theatrical release in the United States on June 21, 2024, before expanding to a broader release in the UK and Ireland on June 28.

For those unable to catch the film on the big screen, it is likely that “Kinds of Kindness” will eventually make its way to various streaming platforms, though the specific details of its digital release have not yet been announced. Given Searchlight’s distribution model, the film could debut on a premium video-on-demand service before transitioning to more traditional streaming platforms.

Kinds of Kindness Trailer Release Date:

The first official trailer for “Kinds of Kindness” was released in May 2024, just a month ahead of the film’s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The trailer offered a tantalizing glimpse into the darkly comedic tone and surreal visual style that Lanthimos is known for, teasing the interconnected narratives that will unfold across the triptych.

In addition to the full-length trailer, the film’s marketing campaign has also included several shorter clips and teasers that have further piqued the interest of cinephiles eagerly anticipating the release. With the film’s Cannes debut just around the corner, we’ll likely see additional promotional material in the coming weeks to build excitement and awareness leading up to the broader theatrical rollout.

Kinds of Kindness Final Words:

With its exceptional cast, pedigree of creative talent, and Lanthimos’ proven track record of delivering bold, thought-provoking cinematic experiences, “Kinds of Kindness” is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films 2024. While the film’s absurdist tone and unconventional narrative structure may not be for everyone, those willing to embrace Lanthimos’ singular vision are in for a truly unique and unforgettable cinematic journey.

Whether you’re a longtime fan oflongtimeector’s work or a newcomer to his distinctively unsettling brand of storytelling, “Kinds of Kindness” promises to be a must-see event for anyone who appreciates artful, genre-defying filmmaking. As we count down the days until the film’s release, the anticipation continues to build, and the promise of Lanthimos and his collaborators’ latest cinematic provocation will leave a lasting impression on all who experience it.”