Kimi wa Kanata debuts on November 27, a new trailer for the romantic fantasy film

July 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The official site of Kimi wa Kanata, the new original film by Digital Network Animation known in the West with the title "You are Beyond", recently announced the long-awaited release date in Japanese cinemas, or November 27, 2020, showing a new trailer and an inspired key visual.

In case you haven't heard of the opera, remember that the story tells the adventures of Mio and Shin, two childhood friends. My proof of feelings for Shin, and although she has never managed to declare herself, she constantly thinks of him. One day, following a discussion between the two, Mio decides to fix it. On her way to Shin, drenched in rain, the girl falls victim to a car accident. Upon awakening, however, he finds himself in a world different from the usual.

The poster shown below shows the two boys at the east exit of Ikebukuro Station, Tokyo, one of the places where the film will be set. The tagline reads "Why can't I remember?". Screenplay and direction are in the hands of Yoshinobu Sena, former author of Neko mo, Onda-ke, while the voice actors of the two protagonists will be Honoka Matsumoto (Ride Your Wave) e Toshiki Seto (Kamen Rider, Gisou Furin).

And what do you think of it? Are you intrigued by this film? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that by the end of the year the Given film and the new film Violet Evergarden will also be released, two other tear-jerking feature films of great thickness.

