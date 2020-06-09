Kimi Räikkönen with Infobae: "If I don't continue to enjoy the races this year, I will retire"

Far from that young man who had some excesses and who even admitted in his authorized biography problems with alcohol that he managed to overcome, today Kimi-Matias Räikkönen He enjoys his family life with his wife and two children (the boy, Robin already started with karting). He is one of the Formula 1 racers who has the best time in this break due to the coronavirus pandemic. He looks relaxed and very happy on social networks, tools that he started using from a couple of years ago. Before starting the activity that will return on July 5 with the Austrian Grand Prix, the current Alfa Romeo driver and last champion with Ferrari agreed to speak to Infobae . He made an exception because he does not usually give interviews.