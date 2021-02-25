Kimi no Koto ga Daidaidaidaidaisuki na 100-nin no Kanojo revela los detalles de su volumen 5

On the official site for the manga written by Rikito Nakamura and illustrated by Yukiko Nozawa, Kimi no Koto ga Daidaidaidaidaisuki na 100-nin no Kanojo (The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You), details and the cover of the fifth compiled volume were revealed, which will be released in Japan on March 18.

Nakamura and Nozawa began publishing the manga in the magazine Weekly Young Jump from the publisher Shueisha in December 2019. The publisher published the second compilation volume on June 19, and the third on September 18. In December 2020 it was confirmed that the work had exceeded 350 thousand accumulated copies in circulation.

Sinopsis de Kimi no Koto ga Daidaidaidaidaisuki na 100-nin no Kanojo

Aijou experienced 100 rejections and heart breaks during high school. While praying at a shrine, the God of Love appears before him, telling Aijou that he will meet a hundred soul mates. However, as excellent as this may sound, in the event that the relationship between them and our protagonist fails, the girl will have an accident and die. Now this has turned into a love or death situation, and Aijou is being forced to decide. Can his wounded heart bear the burden of saving or letting a hundred girls die?

