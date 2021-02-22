Kimetsu no Yaiba: this is the poster that CELEBRATES the second anniversary of the anime

April is the second anniversary of the arrival on television of anime of Kimetsu no Yaiba, the franchise that is on top after unprecedented success in Japan with the film Mugen Train revitalizing manga sales and series ratings, and a poster has been released to prepare for the celebration.

The Kimetsu no Yaiba anime’s 2nd anniversary celebration will begin in April.

This great poster was shared by the official account of Kimetsu no Yaiba on Twitter where it was revealed that it is part of the Kimetsu Festival Online – Anime 2nd Anniversary Festival, a celebration that will commemorate the second anniversary popular anime.

The attractive image that has liked and excited fans of the anime from Kimetsu no Yaiba shows Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inozuke, Zenitsu and Renogku dressed especially for the occasion.

What’s next for Kimetsu no Yaiba?

While the arrival of the anime to the screens the franchise continues to prepare what is coming: the second season of the series, which will premiere sometime in 2021, as well as a video game.

This second season of the anime will continue to adapt the Kimetsu no Yaiba manga created by Koyoharu Gotoge and we are confident that the worldwide success that the franchise has been building will continue.

Thus, the followers of Kimetsu no Yaiba prepare to celebrate the second anniversary of anime this April and in The Truth News We will closely follow the celebrations of this popular series to bring you the latest.

