Kimetsu no Yaiba shows the importance of family

It has been difficult to avoid the spoilers of Kimetsu no Yaiba for the past two years. If he manga was he hitting another milestone or fans were just online. Many cannot believe that 2020 and 2021 caught them with their history, characters and teachings.

According to Siliconera, the anime Koyoharu Gotouge includes the concept of family founded in its plot. Warning! Before moving on, The Truth News He shares that he will enter major spoiler territory. We recommend that you first watch the anime on official sites like Crunchyroll.

Teachings of Kimetsu no Yaiba

Calling Kimetsu no Yaiba heavy is an understatement. It’s downright brutal at times and can really make you rethink your knowledge of anime and its seemingly immortal protagonists. Many thought it was another action show with a hint of fear. However, it is also violent, scary and sad.

The Kamado brothers from Demon Slayer

It is very easy to forget that a program is about children once they are put into adult situations. Trauma ages people, and anime often portrays children as if they were adults.

Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu and even Nezuko go through a lot, but in their moments together you are reminded that they are simply children pushed into a difficult world. All our protagonists they have lost their families.

While that partially defines them, real development occurs when they are all together. The fastest way to love Demon Slayer is to add the concept of a found family. Anime is a beautiful show with impressive styles of art and animation.

Still, nothing beats the ways you can show unfortunate people coming together and forming their own group. “The episodes of the mountain” was a point for Tanjiro Kamado He will rest from all the emotional loss after the death of his family and watch his sister Nezuko turn into a demon.

There are very funny moments in anime

The promise of a family reunion was present at the Kamado family. Watching children play training games to regain their strength and confidence is very comforting. The family grows with new (non-biological) members who now guide the brothers in their goal: to return their humanity to Nezuko.

At the end of the day, Demon Slayer manages to inject a lot of humor and heart into the interactions between the main characters. Is a dark series, but still, the program allows only a little light to enter. There are hilarious scenes and teen rivalries just as much as any other aspect of the show.

The Kimetsu no Yaiba manga is available at Viz Media and the anime confirmed a second season following the success of its first film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train at the Japanese box office. What do you think of this Japanese series?

