Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen wins ‘Popularity Award’ of the year 2020

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association (Japan Academy Film Award Association) revealed that the movie Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen she was awarded the “Popularity Award” at the 44th edition of the awards. The results were revealed through the radio program 99 All Night Nippon, and 133,546 votes were counted to choose both the film project and the most popular actor or actress of the year.

It should be noted that, on the part of the Japan Academy Film Awards, these are the only two awards that are chosen by the fans. Regarding the second, Shun Oguri won the “Popularity Award” in the actor category for the film The Voice of Sin.

It is also worth mentioning that Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen It is also nominated in the category of “Animated Film of the Year” by the Academy of Film Awards of Japan, in conjunction with Violet Evergarden: The Movie, Entotsu Machi no Poupelle (Poupelle of Chimney Town), Stand By Me Doraemon 2 Y Josee to Tora to Sakana-tachi (Josee, the Tiger and the Fish).

So much Yuki Kajiura What Gou Shiina were nominated for the “Best Soundtrack Award” for their work in Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen. Ren Nagase He was also nominated for Best New Actor for his role as Sakamichi Onoda in the live-action film adaptation of the manga. Yowamushi Pedal.

The illustrator and director Yoshikazu Yasuhiko (character design director and animation director of Mobile Suit Gundam, creator and director of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin) will receive the Association’s “Special Award” for his career, with the illustrator Matsuo Ikehata and the effects advisor Kikuo Notomi. The actress Kazuko Yoshiyuki (Ponyo, When Marnie Was There) will also receive the President’s “Special Award” for his career.

The Nippon Academy-Sho Association, a Japanese group comparable to the fame of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the United States Academy Awards, presents the Japan Academy Film Awards every year. All nominees receive “Awards of Excellence,” but the actual top award in each category will be presented at a ceremony on March 19 at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo. Then the Nippon Broadcasting will air a special titled All Night Nippon 0: Japan Academy Film Awards with interviews with the winners of the Popularity Award on March 28 at 03:00.

Finally, the film opened in Japanese theaters on October 16, achieving the highest grossing at the global box office in its opening weekend. The film also surpassed the acclaimed production of Studio Ghibli, Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi (Spirited Away), becoming the highest grossing film in Japanese history and the highest grossing Japanese film in global history.

Sinopsis de Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen

Tanjirou Kamado and his friends from the Demon Hunter Corps accompany the Pillar of Fire, Kyoujurou Rengoku, on a mission to investigate a series of disappearances that occur inside a train. Little do they know that Enmu, one of the members of the Twelve Demon Moons, is also on board and has set a trap for them.

Source: ANN

© Koyoharu Gotouge / Shueisha / Aniplex / ufotable